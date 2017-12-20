Nokia 9 full specs and codename show up at FCC and Geekbench

The Nokia 9 is likely to be unveiled at a press conference to happen on January 19, 2018. Given that the launch is just a month away from now, the device has hit the FCC database revealing its complete specifications.

According to the specifications those were posted by a Twitter user @ZyadAtef12, the Nokia 9 will feature a 5.5-inch OLED display from LG Display. Being an OLED panel, it is expected to render a better color reproduction. The FCC listing also reveals that the smartphone will have the model number TA-1005.

The Nokia 9 is claimed to feature dual rear cameras with the combination of 12MP and 13MP sensors. There appears to be a 5MP selfie camera at the front. It is believed that the Nokia 9 will feature the Bothie aka Dual Sight feature that was seen on the Nokia 8 and Nokia 7 smartphones.

Furthermore, the specifications list shows that there will be 128GB of default storage capacity that will be supplied by Samsung. However, there is no clear information if HMD Global will scrap the 64GB model. The processor is believed to be the Snapdragon 835 SoC (Qualcomm MSM8998) and this is said to be paired with a 3250mAh battery with support for fast charging.

HMD Global is expected to have debuted the mass production of the Nokia 9 that is handled by FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of Foxconn in charge of producing handsets for the company.

While the FCC listing has revealed the model number of the Nokia 9, a Geekbench listing has revealed that the device will be codenamed Avatar. Even an earlier Geekbench listing tipped at the same codename. The benchmark listing does not reveal any details about the processor used by the Nokia 9 but it shows that there will be 6GB RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The Nokia 9 benchmark listing shows that the device has scored 1910 points in the single-core test and 6796 points in the multi-core test.

It is worth mentioning that the Nokia 9 will be one of the first flagship smartphones of the next year and so HMD has the possibility for an early entry into the market with one of the highly anticipated smartphones.