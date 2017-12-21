4G Nokia feature phone could be launched soon, hints Bluetooth SIG certification

Word has it that HMD Global is prepping to launch a new Nokia 4G feature phone soon. A few days back, we saw a Nokia branded handset with the model numbers TA-1047 and TA-1060 clear the FCC certification in the US.

These are believed to be variants of an upcoming Nokia 4G feature phone as the FCC listing describes that the device will be a feature phone and not a smartphone. Following the FCC approval, this 4G feature phone has bagged the Bluetooth SIG certification too pointing out that its launch is drawing closer.

The Bluetooth SIG certification via NokiaMob reveals five model numbers such as TA-1047, TA-1060, TA-1056, TA-1079 and TA-1066 hinting that five variants of the Nokia 4G feature phone are in the making. Of course, these variants will be meant for different markets. There are claims that the Indian market will get both the single SIM and dual SIM variants of the feature phone. Even the Asian and European markets are likely to get the dual SIM edition of the device. The other parts of the world will get the single SIM variant of the Nokia feature phone.

The description of the software suggests that the device does not run on Android and that it might be loaded with the series 30+ feature OS similar to the Nokia 3310 (2017).

The FCC listing of the Nokia 4G feature phone revealed that the handset will measure 133 x 68 mm in dimensions and that it might have a QWERTY keyboard similar to the Nokia E72.

HMD Global is being churned out heavily by the rumor mills for its upcoming smartphone launches. The company is expected to unveil the Nokia 9 flagship smartphone that was spotted on FCC and Geekbench databases and the next generation Nokia 6 smartphone on January 19, 2018. In addition to these launches, the company is claimed to be involved in making the 4G feature phone as well. We can expect all these handsets to be launched in the first quarter of the next year.