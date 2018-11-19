ENGLISH

Nokia 9 PureView case renders confirm five cameras at its rear

Take a look at the leaked Nokia 9 PureView cases.

    HMD Global is hosting an event on December 5 in Dubai. And, we have already come across reports that the company could be unveiling three smartphones at the event. Some reports suggest that the company could unveil the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1 Plus, which is the global variant of the Nokia X7 launched in China. However, there are contradictory reports expecting to witness the announcement of the long-rumored Nokia 9 PureView.

    Nokia 9 PureView case renders confirm five cameras at its rear

     

    Well, the Nokia 9 PureView is expected to have five cameras at its rear. And, there are claims that it could have seven cutouts for the camera lenses and flash. Now, the case renders of the device have been leaked online by Slashleaks via Nokiamob showing the cutout for the penta-lens setup.

    Nokia 9 PureView case renders

    From the leaked renders of the alleged Nokia 9 PureView cases, we can expect seven cutouts at the rear. Of these, five are said to be for the camera lenses, one for the LED flash and one more for PDAF. Apart from the camera setup, there appears to be a cutout for the two speakers at the bottom and a USB Type-C port at the center. The volume and power keys are positioned at the side and there is a small pinhole for the mic at the top. It also hints that the device will miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack as many other latest flagship smartphones.

    Nokia 9 PureView specifications

    Nokia 9 PureView is speculated to be codenamed Olympic. It is likely to feature a dual glass design and a metallic frame. There are claims that the smartphone might support wireless charging as two wireless chargers from the company were certified recently. When it comes to specifications, we can expect the device to arrive with the Snapdragon 845 SoC, a 5.9-inch QHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space and a 4150mAh battery.

     

    Leaked renders of the Nokia phone

    Previously, we have come across several leaked renders of the penta-camera setup of the upcoming Nokia smartphone. There are speculations that the device will feature a wide-angle lens, a depth-sensing unit, a telephoto lens and other lenses for image processing. There were renders showing the Carl Zeiss branding, which isn't surprising. When it comes to the front, it is believed to flaunt a single selfie camera.

    Monday, November 19, 2018, 16:09 [IST]
