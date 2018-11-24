Nokia 6.2 will not have display notch; Nokia 8.1 to be last device with notch

HMD Global announced the Nokia X7 in China recently and the same is expected to be launched in the global markets as the Nokia 8.1. This international variant of the X7 is believed to be one of the devices to be unveiled at the December 5 event to be hosted by HMD Global in Dubai. In the meantime, a new leak has emerged online revealing some interesting details of the upcoming Nokia smartphones.

Going by the recent information, it looks like the Nokia 8.1 will be the last smartphone from the company to feature a display notch. This means that the upcoming smartphones from the Finnish brand will not have a notch on the display. Instead of the notch, the company is likely to bring another interesting solution in order to improve the screen-to-body ratio.

Nokia 6.2 will not have a display notch

As per a tweet posted by @nokiamobileru, the Nokia 6.2, which is likely to be launched next year will not have a display notch. The tweet makes us believe that HMD Global has decided to move away from the notch display and bring another solution in order to enhance the screen space. If the information turns out to be authentic, we can expect the Nokia 8.1 to be the last device from the company to have a display notch.

In addition to these, it also suggests that Nokia 9 is not the only smartphone to be launched by the company. So, we can expect the Nokia 9 flagship to be accompanied by Nokia 6.2 as well. From the name, we can infer that this one will be the successor to the Nokia 6.1 (don't confuse it with the Nokia 6.1 Plus) launched earlier this year. Given that the Nokia 6.1 was launched in January 2018, we can expect the Nokia 6.2 to be launched in January 2019. Except for the fact that it will not have a notch, there is no information regarding the other aspects of this device.

Given that the Nokia 9 and Nokia 6.2 could be launched together, we can expect the flagship device to be launched early next year. Earlier, there were speculations that its launch is delayed due to the production of the penta-lens camera module. So, it was pushed from later this year to early 2019.