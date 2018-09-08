Nokia 6.1 Plus to receive the 'Hide notch' option again: Report

HMD Global had recently launched Nokia 6.1 Plus which is a mid-range device for the Indian masses. The company had also rolled out a new update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus which had brought along the August security patch to the smartphone. The update had brought some tweaks and improvements but also had silently removed the option to hide the notch from the display. Users started complaining about the issue as they were not happy with the move. Now, it appears that the company is soon going to bring a fix for this.

The option of hiding the notch has received a mixed response from the audience. While some were in the favor of hiding the notch, others were not happy with the decision. However, the presence of this feature would have given the audience the option to choose for their own whether they want to keep or hide the notch.

According to a report from Beebom Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer for HMD Global has said that the Nolia 6.1 Plus will again gain the option to hide the notch. Sarvikas took it to Twitter to mention that, "Just to close the 'notch gate', we will enable the setting to black out the notch on the Nokia 6.1 Plus."

As for the availability of the feature, Sarvikas had not revealed any specific timeline. However, it is expected that the company will roll out the feature with the next update. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is no doubt one of the feature-rich smartphones at a budget price point and it belongs to the Android One family, which means that the device will be first in line to receive the Android update and security patches.

To recall, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The taller display comes with a notch on top which is comparatively smaller in size as compared to the other notched displays. The display offers a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and has a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection.

For imaging, Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a dual-rear camera setup which comprises a 12MP primary sensor which works on a f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture for depth sensing. To capture selfies and to make/receive video calls there is a 16MP selfie with a f/2.0 aperture.