Nokia 6.2 With 4GB RAM Likely To Cost Rs. 18,999 In India; Pre-Orders Start on June 6

We recently came across some reports that HMD Global might launch the Nokia X71 in India as rebranded Nokia 6.2. The Finnish giant has scheduled launch next month on June 6 for the Nokia 6.2 in India. The media invites for the same has also been shared by the company. Now, the company has also started teasing the upcoming device online.

Nokia 6.2 India pricing:

The Nokia 6.2 will feature a punch-hole display; making it the first Nokia smartphone in the country to offer this design. The device comes as a successor to the Nokia 6.1 and will offer a massive 48MP camera sensor. The smartphone is tipped to carry a price tag of Rs 18,999 in India.

The smartphone is further said to go up for pre-orders starting 6th June, which is the same day of launch. The above-mentioned pricing is of the 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.2. There could be another variant of the device with better RAM and storage configuration, but, with a slightly higher price tag.

Nokia 6.2 Expected Specifications And Features:

In terms of hardware, the primary highlight of this smartphone is the punch-hole selfie camera cut-out and the triple rear cameras. The in-display hole will likely pack a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The camera module at the back panel will offer a 48MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP lens for depth mapping.

Powering the Nokia 6.2 will be an octa-core Snapdragon with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device will run on Android Pie OS with stock UI. The PureView display will measure 6.39-inches in size and will be an FHD+ panel. To keep everything in check, there will be a 3,500mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. To charge the battery and for data transfers, there will be a USB Type-C port.

What We Think Of The Nokia 6.2:

The Nokia 6.2 is a well-equipped smartphone with some high-end features. With a punch-hole display and a powerful triple lens camera setup, the device is definitely going to grab some attention. Besides, the sub 20K price segment makes it a worthy opponent to the Chinese rivals. Also, timely Android updates are Nokia's forte which allows for improved user experience over time.

