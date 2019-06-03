Nokia 6.2 Teased Officially Ahead Of June 6 Launch – Everything You Need to Know News oi-Karan Sharma

HMD Global is expected to launch its Nokia branded smartphone in India on June 6 which is said to be the first smartphone from the brand to offer triple rear camera setup, but ahead of its official launch the company has released two new teasers from its Twitter handle which show cured black 3.5mm audio jack on the top of the phone along with a notification light on the power button.

The company has already started teasing the smartphone in the country ahead of its launch. The latest teaser is promoted with the hashtag #GetAhead, in the caption the company wrote 'See things in a new light'. Apart from that the teaser video also shows the camera of the upcoming smartphone. The video teaser was posted on both Nokia Mobile India and Global handle. Meanwhile, the company has also scheduled an event in Italy to make the launch grand

However, it is still not clear which model the company is planning to launch this time. Earlier a smartphone with model number TA-1183 was listed on FCC certification and BIS certification in the country. So it can be expected that the company is planning to bring the successor of Nokia 2.1 which was launched last year. According to FCC listing, the smartphone will arrive with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Meanwhile, we can't even ignore the fact that the company has still not launched its Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 1 Plus smartphones in India. So there is a possibility that the company might debut any of these smartphones on the June 6 event.

Nokia 6.2 is also tipped to launch on June 6 which is the global version of Nokia X71. There is a lot of confusion about what Nokia is going to launch this time. It will be better to wait for the official launch rather than jumping on any conclusion.

#GetAhead with just a tap on 6 June 2019. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/JVI4cC1m80 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) 3 June 2019

Our Take On Nokia's Upcoming Smartphone

It seems that the company is trying hard to confuse us about the launch of the upcoming smartphone. But it's pretty clear that the company will launch its rebranded Nokia 6.2 smartphone in India with high-resolution display and a punch-hole camera. It seems the company will once again blow the Indian market with this addition.