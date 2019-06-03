Nokia X71 India Launch – Likely To Be Announced On June 6 As Nokia 6.2 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global, the Finnish brand launched its mid-range Nokia X71 smartphone last month in China. This is the first smartphone by the company which features a triple-lens camera setup and a punch hole design. Now, almost after a month of its announcement in the Chinese market, the company is gearing up to launch the device in some other markets as well.

Nokia X71 India Launch Date And Specifications:

HMD Global is expected to announce the Nokia X71 in India on June 6, 2019. The smartphone could be rebranded as Nokia 6.2 in the country. The company has started sharing some teasers and has also sent out media invites for the same. Notably, a launch event on the same day is also being hosted in Milan, Italy and it is speculated that the company might launch the Nokia 6.2 there as well.

As for the specifications, the Nokia X71 has been launched with a 6.3-inch PureView display panel. The display offers 93 percent screen-to-body ratio with full HD+ resolution and 19:3:9 aspect ratio. The device features a punch-hole design for the selfie camera.

For photography, the Nokia X71 sports a triple-lens setup at the back panel stacked vertically. The camera sensors consist of a 48MP primary lens (f/1.8) combined with an 8MP super wide-angle lens (120-degree FoV), and a 5MP depth lens. The camera cutout at the front packs a 16MP sensor which has an f/2,0 aperture for video chat and selfies. It runs on Android Pie OS with a stock Android UI on top.

The device retains a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones connectivity. There is a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. A 3,500mAh Li-Ion battery unit keeps the processor working. The battery comes with an 18W fast charging support.

Our Take On The Nokia X71:

The Nokia X71 is a promising device by the Finnish giant. It offers some trending features such as a high-resolution display with a punch-hole design, triple-lens camera setup, and fast charging support and others. Besides, the stock Android UI is the other highlight which makes this device a sweet deal. The device is expected to be priced under sub 26K price segment and will be competing against the likes of Samsung Galaxy A50, Huawei P30 Lite, and others.

