Nokia 6.2 With Triple-Rear Cameras, HDR 10 Display Silently Launched In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Nokia 6.2 is the latest affordable smartphone by HMD Global. The device was teased on Amazon recently with an October 11 launch date and some features like a PureView display and HDR and triple-rear cameras. The Nokia 6.2 was first announced at IFA 2019 besides the Nokia 7.2. Now, both smartphones have gone official in India. Following are its pricing and availability details:

Nokia 6.2 India Price And Availability Details

The Nokia 6.2 is launched in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration at Rs. 15,999. It is available on Amazon along with a bunch of offers.

The HDFC Bank debit or credit card users will get 10 percent cashback and up to Rs 2,000 off on debit cards (with a minimum purchase of Rs. 3,000). You can also get up to Rs 9,400 off on exchange and no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000. The HSBC Bank is offering an instant discount 5 percent discount on the purchase.

Nokia 6.2 Specification Features And Box Contents

The Nokia 6.2 adorns a 6.3-inch PureView LCD display. It comes with a1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and HDR 10 support. It comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass protection and HDR 10 support.

In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a triple-rear camera setup which accommodates a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The remaining sensors include an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The device is equipped with an 8MP camera uprfront to capture selfies and make/receive video calls. The Nokia 6.2 runs on an octa-core Snapdragon chipset paired with Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64 GB storage (expandable up to 512GB).

It will ship with Android Pie OS and like other Nokia smartphone will get timely firmware updates. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual VoLTE support.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with quick charging support. As for the box contents, you will get a Quick Start Guide, SIM ejector tool, a 5V/2A charger, and 1 USB Type-C cable.

