ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nokia 6.2 With Triple-Rear Cameras, HDR 10 Display Silently Launched In India

    By
    |

    Nokia 6.2 is the latest affordable smartphone by HMD Global. The device was teased on Amazon recently with an October 11 launch date and some features like a PureView display and HDR and triple-rear cameras. The Nokia 6.2 was first announced at IFA 2019 besides the Nokia 7.2. Now, both smartphones have gone official in India. Following are its pricing and availability details:

    Nokia 6.2 With HDR 10 Display Silently Launched In India

     

    Nokia 6.2 India Price And Availability Details

    The Nokia 6.2 is launched in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration at Rs. 15,999. It is available on Amazon along with a bunch of offers.

    The HDFC Bank debit or credit card users will get 10 percent cashback and up to Rs 2,000 off on debit cards (with a minimum purchase of Rs. 3,000). You can also get up to Rs 9,400 off on exchange and no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000. The HSBC Bank is offering an instant discount 5 percent discount on the purchase.

    Nokia 6.2 Specification Features And Box Contents

    The Nokia 6.2 adorns a 6.3-inch PureView LCD display. It comes with a1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and HDR 10 support. It comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass protection and HDR 10 support.

    In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a triple-rear camera setup which accommodates a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The remaining sensors include an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

    The device is equipped with an 8MP camera uprfront to capture selfies and make/receive video calls. The Nokia 6.2 runs on an octa-core Snapdragon chipset paired with Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64 GB storage (expandable up to 512GB).

    It will ship with Android Pie OS and like other Nokia smartphone will get timely firmware updates. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual VoLTE support.

     

    The smartphone is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with quick charging support. As for the box contents, you will get a Quick Start Guide, SIM ejector tool, a 5V/2A charger, and 1 USB Type-C cable.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue