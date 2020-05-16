Nokia 6.3 Massive Leak: Camera, Processor Details Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

HMD Global is speculated to be working on a slew of upcoming smartphones including the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.3, Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 5G and the flagship Nokia 9.3 PureView. In the meantime, rumors regarding the Nokia 6.2 successor have emerged online revealing what we can expect from the device. Notably, this is not the first time that we are coming across reports regarding the upcoming smartphone.

Initially, reports suggested that the Nokia 6.3 could feature a Snapdragon 67x SoC but it looks like the smartphone will get a relatively bumped processor. Fresh reports from Nokia Power User suggest that the upcoming Nokia smartphone could make use of a Snapdragon 730 SoC, which will be a notable upgrade that enhances its performance.

Nokia 6.3 Camera Details

Previous reports tipped that the Nokia 6.3 could feature a quad-camera setup at its rear along with ZEISS optics as seen in the other Nokia phones. Back then, there wasn't any word regarding the camera specifications except for the presence of a 16MP selfie camera sensor. Now, the report reveals that the Nokia 6.3 could have a quad-camera setup with a 24MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots.

Other Nokia 6.3 Rumors

It is said that the device will arrive with a PureDisplay as seen on the other Nokia smartphones and feature a waterdrop notch at the top to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. The device is believed to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, the usual connectivity aspects, a USB Type-C port, and a 4000mAh battery.

While nothing much about the Nokia 6.3 is known, for now, it has been revealed that the device will arrive with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. As per speculations, the device is believed to see the light of the day sometime in Q3 or Q4 of this year. Given that the Nokia 6.2 was unveiled back in October 2019, we can expect its successor to also be launched at the same time frame. However, it shouldn't be surprising to see some delays as the whole world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best Mobiles in India