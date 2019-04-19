Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 get new update with March 2019 Android security patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Nokia 6 firmware update weighs around 375MB and the Nokia 5 update weighs 267MB in size.

HMD Global the Finnish brand licensee to the Nokia smartphones is known for consistent roll-out of Android updates to its smartphones. The company is now pushing out a new firmware update for two Nokia smartphones. The latest Nokia devices to receive a firmware update are Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. Both the Nokia 5 and Nokia 7 smartphones were launched back in 2017 and have received timely updates in the past. However, the new firmware update which is being released for both the devices was delayed due to some issues. Now, both the smartphones are receiving the latest Android firmware update.

The new update rolling out for the Nokia 6 and the Nokia 5 smrtphones brings along the March 2019 Android security patch. Notably, this update was delayed for Nokia 2 and Nokia 8 as well; however, the Nokia 8 had received the update yesterday itself. While the update for the Nokia 8 weighed at 100MB, the Nokia 6 firmware update weighs around 375MB and the Nokia 5 update weighs 267MB in size. Following the update, the security of the both the devices will be improved.

Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 specifications and features:

The Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display panel with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. It comes with 3GB/4GB RAM with a storage space option of 32GB/64GB. The internal storage is expandable via microSD card to up to 128GB.

The Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with 720 x 1280 pixels. The device is powered by Snapdragon 430 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. The smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card to up to 128GB.

