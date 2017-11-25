Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 next in line to get Android Oreo update

Nokia 8 started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo from yesterday. If you are curious to know which Nokia phones will get to have the taste of Oreo next, we have got the answer.

HMD Global's CPO Juho Sarvikas has just confirmed on Twitter that Oreo beta testing for the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 smartphones will begin soon. While he didn't reveal when exactly the smartphones will start receiving the beta builds, it should not take long. So far, the company has been pretty quick in sending the software updates to its phones. What's more, the Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 devices will be updated to Android P as well.

To recap on the specifications, the Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card. The imaging aspects include a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter with FHD video recording support. A 3,000mAh battery powers the handset with fast charging support.

Coming to the Nokia 5, the smartphone is fitted with a 5.2-inch HD 720p IPS LCD display. Under the hood, the device is powered an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC. The processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 5 is equipped with a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and dual-LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper with the same aperture. The other goodies on board include 4G LTE, NFC, OTG support and a 3,000mAh battery to keep the lights on.