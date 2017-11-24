Nokia 8 starts getting Android 8.0 Oreo update with new features

Nokia 8, HMD's flagship smartphone has received the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Last month, we saw that the smartphone was the final beta testing has been pretty successful tipping that the rollout of the update is not going to be delayed. Also, the smartphone received the November security update a few days back.

In the meantime, Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global took to Twitter to confirm that the company has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update starting from Friday. Given that HMD had already confirmed that all its smartphones such as Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will also receive the update in the near future. The company revealed that all the Nokia Android smartphones should get the upcoming Android P update too as they support two years of OS update support.

The Android 8.0 Oreo brings picture-in-picture mode, background restrictions, smart text select bar, auto-fill frameworks, fingerprint sensor gestures for all apps, ability to adjust the intensity of Night Mode, ability to program your WiFi to turn on some locations, new and improved Emojis, the ability to customize lock screen app shortcuts, and more.

The flagship Nokia 8 smartphone was released back in August this year. The smartphone was released in India in October for Rs. 36,999 competing with the other flagships in this price range.

To refresh on is specifications, the Nokia 8 flaunts a 5.3-inch QHD 1440p IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device features IP54 splash proof certification as well. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, the Nokia 8 comes with a dual camera setup at its rear with two 13MP sensors positioned vertically. One is an RGB sensor while the other is a monochrome sensor. Both the sensors at the rear are Carl Zeiss lenses as seen in the branding. The dual camera setup has f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 76.9-degree wide angle lens, dual-tone LED flash and IR range finder.

The highlight of the smartphone is that the device features the Bothies feature that can click photos from both the front and rear cameras at the same time and stitch the same into a video. The device also features the OZO Audio for spatial 360-degree audio recording.

The goodies on the Nokia 8 include the 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, hybrid dual SIM support, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device makes use of a 3090mAh battery to power the smartphone from within.