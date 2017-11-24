Select Nokia 8 variants receive November security update

We already know that HMD Global, the company behind the new Nokia Android smartphones is consistent in rolling out software updates. HMD had already announced that the Nokia phones they had launched since the debut of this year will receive two years of Android OS support. Also, the devices have been receiving the security patches regularly.

Now, the flagship smartphone - Nokia 8 that was launched back in August has received the latest November Android security update in select European markets including Netherlands. Going by a tip that those at NokiaPowerUser have received, the variants of Nokia 8 with the model numbers TA-1012 and TA-1052 have got the latest November Android security update. Following these regions, the update started rolling out to the Asian Nokia 8 variant with the model number TA-1004. The report adds that users of the device in Iraq and Russia have started getting it.

The report clearly states that this update is yet to be rolled out to the Nokia 8 units in India. However, we can expect the same to be rolled out in the country in the coming days. If you do not receive the prompt to download the update on your Nokia 8 smartphone, then you can head on to Settings and search for the system updates manually.

When it comes to the changelog, the November security update rolled out to Nokia 8 brings a fix for the KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability that affected several Android users. Also, there are a few other fixes to enhance the user experience as well.

Lately, the Nokia 8 successfully completed the Oreo beta testing giving us the hint that the rollout of the Oreo update to this smartphone is not going to take a long time for the company.