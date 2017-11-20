Nokia 6 Android Oreo Beta update is coming soon, confirms HMD

HMD has been consistent in rolling out software and OS updates to its Nokia-branded smartphones. The company recently released the Android Oreo Beta update for its flagship Nokia 8 smartphone. Also, they had announced that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 those were released earlier this year will get the Oreo update by the end of this year.

Now, Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global has taken to Twitter to reply to a user query revealing juicy information about the roll out of the Oreo update to one of the bestselling Nokia smartphones. He has replied to a tweet by a user asking "When Oreo beta will be available for Nokia 6" as "It's just around the corner!" This makes us believe that the Nokia 6 might get the Android Oreo beta update anytime soon.

Lately, we say that the Nokia 6 received the November security update. This security update brought in the necessary security patches that fix the dreadful KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability that exposed the details of millions of Android smartphone users. Also, the smartphone received the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update a few weeks back.

Given that the Nokia 8's Android Oreo beta testing has been successfully completed, it is time for the other Nokia smartphones including the Nokia 6 to get the honors now.

Android Oreo is the latest OS update from Google and it brings significant additions such as new features, a slew of improvements to the Android user experience such as notification center and quick-action buttons, picture-in-picture mode, the new settings page, notification dots, notifications category, the ability to snooze notifications, the ability to set up Album art as the background, autofill framework, smart text selection, system optimizations, and more.

We already know that the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 8 will get the stable Android Oreo update by the end of this year. As HMD provides two years of OS update support to these smartphones, we know that the Android P update launching next year will also be rolled out to the Nokia smartphones.