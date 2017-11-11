Select Nokia 6 variants receive November Security update

Earlier today, we saw that the newly launched mid-range smartphone - Nokia 7 received its first update that packs the November security patch and other improvements. After Nokia 7, it looks like the Nokia 6 is all set to receive the security patch.

Well, the Nokia 6 with the model numbers TA-1000 and TA-1003, the variants of the smartphone in China and Hong Kong respectively have received the November security patch via an update. As per a clue from NokiaPowerUser, the November security patch of Android brings the necessary patches for the dreadful KRACK Wi-Fi vulnerability that is posing to be a threat to millions of Android smartphones in the market. Notably, these variants of the Nokia 6 smartphone received the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update recently.

Surprisingly, HMD is set to push the November security update to the Nokia 6 in the international markets. We hope that the global variant of the smartphone will soon get the update.

HMD is one manufacturer that has been consistent in releasing the monthly security updates and OS updates to the Nokia Android smartphones those are available in the market. The company has also made is official that all the smartphones launched by the company will receive two years of OS update support.

To recap on the specifications, the Nokia 6 flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and employs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card.

The smartphone was launched with stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box and will be updated to Android Oreo by the end of this year. Also, it will receive the Android P update that will be launched next year. The imaging aspects include a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter with FHD video recording support. The device supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other common features.