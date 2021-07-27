Nokia 6310 Feature Phone Revamped With New Features For Modern Users News oi-Rohit Arora

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has revamped yet another classic feature phone for modern users. The new Nokia 6310 will be available in select markets globally starting July 27th in Dark Green, Yellow, Black and Light Blue (India only) colour options. The feature phone has been launched at a global price of 40 EUR, which roughly translates to Rs. 3,500 in the Indian currency. Nokia is yet to announce the official launch date for the new feature phone in the Indian market.

Along with the Nokia 6310 feature phone, the brand has also unveiled a new rugged phone- Nokia XR20, a budget device the C-series- Nokia C30 and a range of audio accessories. These devices will hopefully make it to the Indian market in the coming month.

Notably, the Nokia 6310 has been priced slightly higher than the recently launched Nokia 110 4G feature phone, which is available for purchase at Rs. 2,799 on Amazon.in and Nokia.com/phones in Yellow, Aqua and Black color options.

Nokia 6310 Specifications & Features

The revamped Nokia 6310 has been launched to revive the iconic Nokia 6310 feature phone. Nokia claims that the new 6310 is a classic reimagined for today's connected user. The feature phone looks very stylish and flaunts a 2.8-inch non-touch screen. Similar to the recently launched Nokia 110 4G, the Nokia 6310 also features a 0.3MP rear camera. The phone is powered by a Unisoc 6531F SoC and 16MB RAM.

For connectivity, the Nokia 6310 2021 edition has Bluetooth 5.0 and even comes with Wi-Fi support to meet the needs of modern users. You can expand the device's internal memory to up to 32GB via microSD card and the phone allows for FF+4FF SIM card type. Importantly, the feature also offers FM radio (wired & wireless dual-mode) connectivity.

The Nokia 6310 is powered by a 1,150mAh removable battery cell that should last for up to seven days on one full charge. The feature phone will ship with a micro USB cable, charger and quick start guide.

While HMD hasn't mentioned anything on the software version, we are expecting the feature phone to run on the refreshed software skin that powers the newly launched Nokia 110 4G. HMD's new software for feature phones introduces zoomed menus, a new readout feature to turn text into speech and the usual suite of apps and games to make the feature phone user experience a bit fun.

The revamped Nokia 6310 will also offer the classic Snake Game, MP3 player, 3.5mm audio jack and a built-in torch.

