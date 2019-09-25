ENGLISH

    Nokia 7.1 Gets Latest Security Patch With New Firmware Update

    HMD Global has dished out a new firmware update for the Nokia 7.1 smartphone. The Android One smartphone was launched last year with Android Oreo and has already received the Android Pie update in the past. The new update improves the device's performance and adds the latest security patch. Following are the details:

    Nokia 7.1 Update Changelog Details

    The Nokia 7.1 update weighs just 68MB and is rolling out as OTA for Indian consumers. The update is released in batches; therefore it might take a while for the update to roll out completely. But, you can check for the update manually as well. This update doesn't specifically add any new features besides the September 2019 Android security patch.

    Nokia 7.1 Key Specs

    The Nokia 7.1 adorns a 5.84-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2244 pixels FHD+ resolution. Instead of a waterdrop notch, it offers a standard one that houses the selfie camera. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

    Under the hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset that clock at 1.8GHz. The chipset is clubbed with Adreno 509GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB native storage.

    The device supports a dedicated microSD card (up to 400GB). It ships with Android Oreo 8.0 out-of-the-box and comes under Android One Program. This makes it first in line to receive Android updates.

    For photography, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that packs a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, it is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with f/12.0 aperture.

    Camera features include EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), HDR, Panorama, and Portrait. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a Face Unlock feature for biometric authentication.

     

    In terms of connectivity, the device comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The unit is backed by a 3,060 mAh battery with quick charging support.

