Nokia 7.1, Nokia 3.2 Price Slashed – Now Available At Much Lower Prices

HMD Global, the Finnish giant has continued its tradition of axing the prices of Nokia-branded smartphones. Recently, the company discounted the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India by a huge margin. And now, two more Nokia smartphones have received a price cut.

Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 3.2 Plus Available At Lowest Ever Price In India:

The mid-range Nokia 7.1 was launched last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 19,999 and has received a bunch of price cuts since then. The smartphone has been retailing for Rs. 17,999 for a while. However, the device is now available at Rs.13,930 on Tata Cliq, which is also the lowest ever price of the device. Notably, the smartphone is currently retailing for Rs. 15,499 on Flipkart and Croma stores.

The Nokia 3.2, on the other hand, also witnessed a price slash. The 2GB+16GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 7,450 from Amazon, while the 3GB+32GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 9,450 from Tata Cliq.

Nokia 7.1 And Nokia 3.2 Quick Specifications:

Beginning with the Nokia 7.1, the device flaunts a 5.8-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2244 pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display features an iPhone X like notch and supports HDR10 technology. Powering the smartphone is a mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

For optics, the smartphone packs dual-sensors at the rear including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, the device houses an 8MP (f/2.0) camera up front. The unit offers stock Android UI and is backed by a 3,060mAh Li-Ion battery with quick charging support.

The Nokia 3.2 is a budget offering which offers a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1520 pixel resolution and a waterdrop notch. The handset makes use of a quad-core Snapdragon 429 SoC with Adreno 504 GPU, up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The handset is fuelled by a bigger 4,000mAh battery.

