Nokia 7.1 upgraded version to debut in Europe starting today

HMD global had launched its first Android One powered smartphone the Nokia 7.1 last month itself. The device is yet another mid-range offering by the Finnish smartphone manufacturer. The company had revealed that it will be launching two different memory variants of Nokia 7.1 with only the cheaper version made available for the European region. Now, the company is bringing the high-end variant of the Nokia 7.1 for Europe.

While Nokia had released the Nokia 7.1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage in Europe it has now announced the 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variant for the European countries. The Nokia 7.1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage carries a price tag of €320 (Rs 25,437 approx), whereas, the 4GB RAM with 64GB of onboard storage carries a price tag of €330 (Rs 26,237 approx). This is a fairly low price difference in both the variants and is a good option for a cheaper price tag.

The Nokia 7.1 4GB RAM/ 6GB RAM variant is currently up for pre-orders in the Czech Republic and is expected to hit the shelves starting today. As for the Indian release, the device has been officially announced in the country and the sales go live starting 7 December 2018. Notably, the Nokia 7.1 ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, however, HMD Global has already released an Android Pie update for this device. Considering that it is an Android-One powered smartphone it comes first in line to receive the time Android update and security patches.

Nokia 7.1 specifications and features:

The Nokia 7.1 Android One smartphone features a big 6.18-inch IPS LCD panel which has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and a pixel density of 414ppi. The display uses a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for screen protection.

Powering the Nokia 7.1 is an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU and 4GB/6GB of RAM. The device is available in two storage variants including 64GB and 128GB which is further expandable up to 400GB via microSD card.