    Nokia 7.2 India Launch Imminent, Hints Official Teaser

    By
    |

    It looks like the Nokia 7.2 India launch is nearing as HMD Global has shared a teaser hinting the same. The smartphone was announced at the IFA 2019 in Berlin alongside Nokia 6.2 and a couple of feature phones in the first week of September. Now, it appears to be gearing up to bring the Nokia 7.2 in the country.

    Well, Nokia 7.2 is a mid-range smartphone with triple rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary Zeiss sensor. The smartphone belongs to the Android One program like the other recent launches from Nokia. The other highlights include a waterdrop notch, Pure Display and a glass sandwich design.

    Nokia 7.2 India Launch Teased

    Previously, there were speculations that the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 will be launched in India on September 11. However, the company postponed the event likely to due to logistical problems. Now, it is believed that Nokia might launch these smartphones next week, but an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

    In the meantime, Nokia Mobile India has taken to Twitter to tease the launch of the Nokia 7.2 in the country as seen below. However, the launch date remains undisclosed.

    Nokia 7.2 - Specifications

    Nokia 7.2 is fitted with a 6.3-inch PureView display with an FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. Under its hood, the Nokia smartphone comes equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. Also, there is a microSD card to expand the internal storage space by up to 512GB.

     

    For imaging, the Nokia 7.2 flaunts triple cameras from Zeiss optics housed within a circular camera module as seen in the Motorola phones. It comprises a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.78 aperture, a secondary 5MP depth sensor, and a tertiary 8MP wide-angle-lens with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, it comes with a 20MP selfie camera sensor from Zeiss with f/2.0 aperture.

    The connectivity features onboard the Nokia 7.2 include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, Bluetooth, NFC and a Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone features a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A 3500mAh battery powers the Nokia 7.2.

    What To Expect

    From the pricing of the smartphone in the European market, the Nokia 7.2 is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. However, we are yet to know the exact pricing of the device. While similarly priced devices from other brands feature upgraded specifications such as Snapdragon 665 SoC and fast charging support, this Nokia phone might face a tough challenge.

    Read More About: nokia news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
