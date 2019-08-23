Just In
Nokia 7.2 Live Images Leak – Triple Rear Cameras And Dewdrop Notch Expected
HMD Global is believed to take the wraps off a few smartphones and feature phones at the forthcoming IFA 2019 trade show on September 5. the Nokia 7.2 is believed to be one of these smartphones. We have already seen quit a few details about the device in the form of rumors and leaks. Now, what appears to be the alleged live images of the smartphone has been leaked online.
Nokia 7.2 Live Images Leak
While we have a couple of weeks for the launch of the Nokia 7.2, the live images of the smartphone have been leaked. The latest hands-on images of the device are seen in cyan. One of the images show the circular rear camera module of the smartphone. The triple rear cameras are seen with ZEISS branding as well.
Moving on to the front of the upcoming Nokia smartphone, it appears to feature a similar display and looks as the Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 launched earlier this year. It is seen with an edge-to-edge display, a small cutout at the top to house the selfie camera and minimal bezels. There seems to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a gradient design as well.
Furthermore, the leak shows the presence of a dedicated Google Assistant button at the left for users to activate the AI-based voice assistant. There are volume and power buttons at the right edge of the device. And, it will be an Android One offering like the other Nokia smartphones.
Rumored Specifications
From the previous speculations, the Nokia 7.2 is believed to flaunt a 6.2-inch FHD+ display. Under its hood, we can expect the smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 660 series or Snapdragon 712 SoC. It could feature 6GB RAM, a USB Type-C port and a 3500mAh battery.
What We Expect
Along with the Nokia 7.2, we can expect the company to unveil other smartphones including Nokia 8.2, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 5.2 and a couple of feature phones. We can get to know more details at the launch event on September 5. Also, we can expect further details to be revealed in the coming days.
