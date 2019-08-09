New Nokia Smartphones Could Be Launched In September – Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Expected News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Lately, we have been coming across reports regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphones including Nokia 5.2, 6.2 and 7.2. While there is no official word regarding these devices, it looks like HMD Global could be in plans to launch these smartphones soon. Besides these, two feature phones are also expected.

As per a recent report by NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global is said to be planning to unveil a slew of devices at the IFA 2019 in Berlin. Well, the IFA 2019 is slated to happen from September 6 to September 11. At this event, it is believed that the company will launch the next-generation smartphones including one with a 48MP sensor.

Upcoming Nokia Smartphones On Cards

Previously, we have come across reports regarding upcoming smartphones from the company. There are rumors regarding the Nokia 6.2, which is speculated to use a Snapdragon 660 SoC and a punch-hole display to house the selfie camera. Also, the Nokia 7.2 is speculated to arrive with the same processor and a 3500mAh battery but with a waterdrop notch display.

Both these smartphones are believed to arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. Recently, these phones were spotted on the BIS certification database suggesting that their launch in India could be imminent.

We have also come across the alleged Nokia 5.2 believed to carry the model number TA-1198. It is said to feature a circular camera arrangement as seen on the Lumia smartphones. It is believed that this device will have a 48MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary wide-angle lens from ZEISS optics.

Word is that these smartphones - Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 could be unveiled in September. Even the Nokia 110 and Nokia 2720 (2019) iterations are also expected to arrive next month.

Nokia 9.1 PureView In The Making

A few days back, there were reports that HMD Global is in plans to bring the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView launched recently in India. Allegedly called Nokia 9.1 PureView, the next-generation flagship smartphone is believed to arrive in early Q4 2019. The report added that the same could be under testing and is said to arrive with 5G connectivity support.

Our Take On Upcoming Devices

When it comes to the upcoming Nokia smartphones, speculations hint that a slew of them could be launched next month. However, the details are scarce for now and we need to wait for a few more days or weeks for further details to emerge online.

