Nokia 5.2 Could Be Codenamed Daredevil – Expected To Have Premium Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, a new smartphone codenamed Nokia Daredevil has been making the rounds on the internet. Late last week, we came across a set of leaked hands-on images showing the camera arrangement of this alleged device. Now, there appears to be a fresh claim regarding this smartphone.

As per a Twitter-based tipster Nokia anew, the smartphone codenamed Daredevil could be the Nokia 5.2. Going by the tweet posted by the tipster as seen below, the upcoming Nokia smartphone could be the Nokia 5.2. It is said that this device comes with some features that we have seen in the more expensive devices.

HMD was planning to add Zeiss, PureDisplay and OZO Audio to Nokia 5.2. So far, everything fits. Therefore, last year's Nokia 5.1 was replaced by the new Nokia 4 - Nokia 5.2 moves to a more expensive segment.#nokia5 #nokiamobile #hmd #nokia #nokia4 — Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) July 5, 2019

Nokia 5.2 - What To Expect?

Well, talking about the features that will be brought to the new Nokia 5 series smartphone, the device is likely to get PureDisplay, OZO Audio and Zeiss Optics that were a part of the expensive offerings. As per the speculations, this alleged smartphone is expected to flaunt a FHD+ display, a 48MP primary camera sensor with the Zeiss Optics, an ultra wide-angle lens, a Snapdragon 660 SoC and a 3500mAh battery.

Nokia 5.2 Camera Setup Leaks

From the images that were leaked recently, the upcoming Nokia smartphone in the making is expected to have a unique camera arrangement. It appears to have dual rear cameras encased within a circular setup. There appears to be no clarity regarding the presence of triple cameras. As per these images, there is no glass cover at the rear and the device has a fingerprint sensor at its rear.

One of the leaked images also shows the front of the Nokia Daredevil to have a waterdrop notch on top of the display. It seems to have noticeable bezels at the top and a thicker one at the bottom along with the Nokia branding.

What We Think About Nokia 5.2?

For now, there is no official confirmation regarding the Nokia Daredevil and it is speculated to be the Nokia 5.2. We have already come across reports regarding the Nokia 5.1 successor and we can expect the company to be working on the next-generation affordable mid-range device. However, we need to wait for more information to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Best Mobiles in India