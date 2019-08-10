Nokia 7.2 Geekbench Listing Reveals Processor And RAM Details News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Lately, we have been coming across leaks related to upcoming Nokia smartphones. The details regarding Nokia Daredevil were also making rounds. While previous reports speculated that this could be the codename of the Nokia 5.2, a recent report suggests that it is the Nokia 7.2.

Well, the alleged Nokia 7.2 has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmark listing revealing its codename and other key specifications. It has popped up soon after the speculation that HMD Global might unveil a slew of smartphones at the IFA 2019 on September 5.

Nokia 7.2 Geekbench Listing

As per the benchmark listing, the Nokia 7.2 appears to flaunt an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.84GHz frequency paired with 6GB RAM. It also appears to run Android 9 Pie and could belong to the Android One program as the other Nokia smartphones launched lately. The benchmark listing shows that the device managed to get a single-core score of 1604 and a multi-core score of 5821 respectively.

Nokia 7.2 Specifications Leak

As per recent reports, the Nokia 7.2 is expected to arrive with a U-shaped notch design. It is believed to be a mid-range smartphone with a circular camera arrangement at the rear and a fingerprint sensor beneath it. There are speculations that it will have a 6.2-inch FHD+ display and a Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 710 SoC.

We have already seen leaked images of the alleged Nokia smartphone in the making. It is speculated to feature a 48MP primary sensor at the rear along with a secondary 120-degree wide-angle lens. The third sensor could be meant for depth sensing and sits along with the LED flash in the circular cutout. A 3500mAh battery powers the device from within.

What We Expect

HMD Global has started sending invites for the IFA 2019 tech show. And, we expect the Nokia 7.2 to also be unveiled alongside the Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 6.2 at the event. We can expect it to be a mid-range Android One smartphone priced competitively. However, there are bestselling Chinese offerings that are dominating the smartphone market right now making it tough for Nokia and other brands. So, we need to wait to see how the company faces the competition with its next generation models.

