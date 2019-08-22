Nokia 7.2 Confirmed To Flaunt Triple Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have been coming across several leaks regarding the upcoming Nokia smartphone - Nokia 7.2. The device is speculated to be announced on September 5 at the IFA 2019 trade show. While we are a couple of weeks away from the launch, a leak shows the circular camera design of the Nokia 7.2.

Lately, we came across the leaked images of the Nokia 7.2 cases showing the design of the smartphone. It also revealed the possible camera arrangement of the device. Following the same, the latest leak giving a closer look at the camera module comes from Joachim Kuss, head of communications at Zeiss Group.

Nokia 7.2 Camera Design

The tweet shared by Joachim Kuss followed a briefing with the press members expressing the excitement for the advancement of mobile photography and videography. The photo was not to be posted, so the executive removed it soon. However, it has been downloaded by someone and stirred speculations.

Talking about the leaked image, the photo appears to show a similar camera arrangement that we have seen in the previous leaks. The upcoming Nokia smartphone seems to have triple cameras with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a tertiary depth sensor. The circular camera ring seems to protrude from the surface of the device.

Nokia 7.2 - What To Expect

From the existing reports, the Nokia 7.2 is speculated to flaunt a 6.3-inch display with a FHD+ display with HDR10 support and a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. Under its hood, this smartphone is believed to employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC teamed up with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage space. It is likely to get the power from a 3500mAh battery and belong to the Android One program like the other Nokia phones.

What We Think?

Already, HMD Global has sent media invites for the IFA 2019 launch. Now, the company has shared a video teaser revealing a clue of what devices we can expect at the launch event. There are speculations that the Nokia 7.2 will be unveiled alongside Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2 and a couple of feature phones. We will get to know further details at the launch event.

