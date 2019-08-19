ENGLISH

    Nokia 7.2 Image Leaks Online Showing Circular Camera Module

    By
    |

    It is known that HMD Global is in plans to launch new smartphones on September 5 at the IFA 2019 trade show in Berlin. The company has already shared the invite and is expected to launch the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 5.2 smartphones and a couple of feature phones as well. Now, alleged images of the Nokia 7.2 have hit the web.

    Nokia 7.2 Image Leaks Online Showing Circular Camera Module

     

    As per a report by NokiaPowerUser, the alleged Nokia 7.2 images have been leaked online. The leaked images of the upcoming Nokia smartphone clearly show the circular camera module at the rear. The notable aspect is that the device looks quite thin.

    Nokia 7.2 Case Renders Leak

    These are case renders showing the presence of three camera sensors at the rear along with an LED flash. The leaked images also hint that the Nokia 7.2 might arrive with a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear below the triple rear camera sensors. At the front, there seems to be a waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. On the whole, the leak appears to show what we have already seen in previous leaks pertaining to the Nokia 7.2.

    Nokia 7.2 - What To Expect

    Recent reports have revealed that the Nokia 7.2 could feature a 6.2-inch display with a FHD+ resolution. Under its hood, there appears to be a Snapdragon 710 SoC clubbed with up to 6GB RAM.

    When it comes to the camera department, there are speculations that this smartphone could be launched with triple cameras with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. If this turns out to be authentic, then the Nokia 7.2 could be the first one from the company to feature a 48MP camera sensor. Also, the smartphone is believed to get the power from a 3500mAh battery and run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

     

    What We Think About Nokia 7.2

    Talking about Nokia 7.2, the company is expected to launch the device at the IFA 2019 along with a few others as mentioned above. We believe that these offerings will go on sale in select markets in the coming weeks. However, there is no word regarding the Nokia 9.1 PureView, which was also speculated to be unveiled later this year.

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:11 [IST]
