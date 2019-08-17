Nokia 6.2 Protective Cases Leaked On Amazon India News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Nokia 6.2 along with the Nokia 7.2 are supposed to be launched at a pre-IFA 2019 event on September 5, in Berlin. Earlier we saw some leaks which suggested about the specifications of Nokia 6.2 including a triple rear camera setup. Now, a new leak has surfaced on Amazon India, showing the Nokia 6.2 protective cases.

Expected Specifications Of Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2

To start with the Nokia 6.2, the device is likely to sport a 6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels, along with a punch-hole. It might be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It has a 20MP + 8MP + 5MP setup at the rear. Upfront, the handset could use a 13MP selfie camera.

Whereas, the Nokia 7.2 may sport a larger 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch display. It is believed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, backed by 6GB RAM. It could run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

What Nokia Has Offered

Nokia 9 PureView was launched by HMD Global last month, in India. The handset comes with a 5.99-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. It is based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 default storage. On the camera front, it has five sensors of 12MP each at the rear. It is equipped with a 20MP camera at the front. The device runs Android 9 Pie and has also received an Android Q update option.

The smartphone comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB Type-C, and more connectivity aspects. Sensors include a fingerprint, an accelerometer, an ambient light, etc. It is backed with a 3,320mAh non-removable battery with wireless charging support.

The device is available in only Midnight Blue color option, with a price starting from Rs. 49,999 for the mentioned storage variant.

