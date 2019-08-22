ENGLISH

    Nokia Confirms New Phones Launching At IFA 2019 - Watch The Video Teaser Here

    IFA 2019 is just around the corner and all the companies are gearing up to showcase their new smartphones during the trade show. We are two weeks away from the event and HMD Global has already confirmed that it is going to introduce new products at the event. This will be the first time the company will be attending at the event.

    Nokia Confirms New Phones Launching At IFA 2019 - Watch The Video Here

     

    The company made the announcement via Nokia Mobile's official Twitter handle. The post includes a 15-second video which shows a series of silhouettes of already released Nokia smartphones and feature phones. In the end, the video shows 5 September 2019 which is the opening day of IFA 2019, Berlin.

    "Brand new members of our Nokia mobile family coming soon on stage in Berlin. Only 15 days to go! #IFA19 #NokiamobileLive" reads the Twitter post.

    The video indicates that the company is planning to launch both smartphones and a feature phone for the global market. According to rumors, the company is planning to launch the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, and the Nokia 5.2 along with the Nokia 2720 4G LTE version.

    Recently, the Nokia 7.2 images were leaked on the web confirming that it will feature a triple rear camera setup at the back powered by Carl Zeiss. The image was posted on Twitter by Joachim Kuss who works for ZEISS. The Twitter post also revealed a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel of the phone. However, the post was later removed from the account.

    Nokia Confirms New Phones Launching At IFA 2019 - Watch The Video Here

     

    All these posts and leaks indicate that HMD Global is gearing up to launch some phones at the IFA 2019. As far as specifications are concerned, the video teaser doesn't offer anything.

    According to the Geekbench result, the Nokia 7.2 will feature an FHD+ display and under the hood, it will be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, clubbed with 6GB of RAM. The phone is said to run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

    Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
