    Nokia 7.2 With Triple-Rear Cameras, Android One Up For Sale

    By
    |

    Nokia 7.2, which is the latest mid-range smartphone from HMD Global has gone up for sale in India. The device comes as an Android One smartphone with features such as an FHD+ display with HDR, a triple-lens camera setup, and a mid-range chipset. Let's have a look at the sale details:

    Nokia 7.2 Sale, Price, And Offers Details

    The Nokia 7.2 can be purchased online via Flipkart and the company's official web store. The device has been announced in two different RAM and storage configurations - 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage.

     

    The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 18,599, while the 6GB RAM model will be retailing for Rs. 19,599. You can choose from two color options - Charcoal and Cyan Green.

    As for the sale offers, HDFC Bank credit or debit cardholders will get a discount of 5 percent till September 28, 2019. Flipkart is offering Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of any old smartphone. If you are buying the Nokia 7.2 from the official website, then you will gift card worth Rs. 2,000.

    There are some special benefits for the Big Billion Days sale as well. From September 29 to October 4, buyers will get 20 percent instant cashback on making a purchase via Axis and ICICI bank credit cards. If you are using Bajaj Finance EMI services, then you can avail zero down payments, processing, and no interest cost offers.

    Nokia 7.2 Quick Specifications And Features Overview

    The Android One smartphone is powered by the mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device comes with a dedicated microSD card support (up to 512GB).

    This is the first Nokia smartphone that flaunts a triple-rear camera setup. The camera sensors include a 48MP (f/1.79 aperture) primary lens with Quad-Pixel technology, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (118-degree FoV), and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a 20MP selfie camera housed within the waterdrop notch.

     

    The Nokia 7.2 features an FHD+ display measuring 6.39-inches with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It comes with HDR and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The unit gets its charge from a 3,500 mAh battery unit.

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
