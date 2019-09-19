Nokia 7.2 Launched In India For Rs. 18,599 Onwards; First Nokia Smartphone With Triple Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nokia 7.2, the first Nokia smartphone to feature triple cameras at the rear and Pure Display has been launched in India. Notably, the camera module uses a 48MP primary sensor from ZEISS Optics The company has launched the smartphone in a couple of days of teasing the same via its official Twitter handle.

Being a part of the Android One program, the Nokia 7.2 is Android 10 ready and will get monthly security updates for a period of three years and OS updates for a period of two years. Currently, running Android 9 Pie, the device lets users enjoy features including App actions, AI-assisted adaptive battery and more.

Nokia 7.2 Complete Specifications

Nokia 7.2 is made of a polymer composite that is twice as durable and strong as polycarbonate and lightweight as well. In terms of specifications, Nokia 7.2 bestows a 6.39-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio 19.5:9. Also, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on board.

Under its hood, the newly launched Nokia smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable storage.

The USP of the Nokia 7.2 includes the presence of triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor from ZEISS Optics with Quad Pixel technology and f/1.79 aperture. There is an 8MP secondary sensor with a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 5MP third depth sensor. At the front, this smartphone comes with a 20MP Quad Pixel selfie camera with ZEISS Optics and f/2.0 aperture. The AI features of the rear camera include Portrait Mode, ZEISS Bokeh styles such as ZEISS Swirl, ZEISS Smooth, and ZEISS Modern.

Other goodies of the smartphone include dedicated dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and dual 4G VoLTE. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is fueled by a 3500mAh battery.

Price And Availability

Nokia 7.2 has been launched in two color variants - Cyan Green and Charcoal. It will go on sale starting from September 23 via all leading offline stores, Nokia.com and Flipkart. The base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 18,599 and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 19,599.

There are some attractive offers as well from Reliance Jio and Special Triple Zero Offer for select cardholders, etc. Nokia.com offers a gift card worth Rs. 2,000 and Flipkart offers Rs. 2,000 exchange discount until October 31, 2019. During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, there will be a 10% instant discount on the device.

Our Take On Nokia 7.2

We expect the Nokia 7.2 to face tough competition from other smartphones in this price bracket. The Chinese manufacturers have come up with up to quad-camera smartphones in the affordable market segment, thereby taking the competition to the next level.

