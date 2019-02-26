ENGLISH

    Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 firmware update with February 2019 security patch released in India

    The update for Nokia 7.1 weighs 61.7MB in size, whereas, the Nokia 6.1 update weighs 105.3MB in total.

    By
    |

    HMD Global has started rolling out a new update for the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 smartphones. The Finnish smartphone brand home for the Nokia branded smartphones is known for releasing the firmware updates timely for its smartphones. The company has been actively rolling out firmware updates for Nokia smartphones in the past and has also promised updates for up to 3 years for the newly launched Nokia 9, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 1 Plus smartphones. All the recently launched smartphones come under Android One program like the previously launched Nokia smartphones and will receive the Android updates timely.

    Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 firmware update released in India

     

    As for the Nokia 7.1 and the Nokia 6.1, HMD Global is pushing out a new firmware update for both the devices in the Indian market. The latest update for the Nokia 7.1 smartphone carries a firmware build number TA-1100 and the update for the Nokia 6.1 comes with a build number TA-1089.

    As for the changelog, with the new update, a number of bugs and issues have been resolved. One such issue hampering the performance of the device was a critical security bug in the Android Framework. This vulnerability gave an attacker to get hold of an Android device and run an "arbitrary code" via a specific PNG file using privilege escalation. Following the update, we can expect a smoother user experience on both the Nokia 7.1 and the Nokia 6.1 smartphones.

    The company is rolling out the update as an OTA and users should receive a notification for the update. The update for Nokia 7.1 weighs 61.7MB in size, whereas, the Nokia 6.1 update weighs 105.3MB in total. If you own any of the Nokia 7.1 or the Nokia 6.1 smartphones and do not receive any update notification, make sure you check for it manually. All you need to do is head to the Software update section in the Settings menu to check it manually.

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
