Nokia 7 Plus is the most affordable smartphone with ARCore support

The Nokia 7 Plus is one of the greatest smartphones that HMD Global has ever. The smartphone was one of the first affordable devices to support Google Lens, and now the most affordable smartphone to support Google ARCore. The Nokia 7 Plus is now officially listed on the list of devices to support Google AR Core, which makes the Nokia 7 Plus the most affordable smartphone with ARCore support.

The Nokia 7 Plus users can now install ARCore app to user other AR supported apps like the "Measure", which can be used to measure the length and breadth of a physical object. And now, the Nokia 7 Plus also supports other AR apps like the JW alive. The Google ARCore and Measure apps are available on Google Play store and these apps are free to download.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

The smartphone is available in India for Rs 26,000 via Amazon and authorized Nokia resellers across the country. This is the first smartphone to launch in India based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and also the first Nokia smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Nokia 7 Plus bestows a 6-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display is protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with a Nokia logo on the top right corner.

The device employs an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity expandable up to 256GB. Connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 3800mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Nokia 7 Plus comes with a dual-rear camera module comprising of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture and wide-angle lens and a 13MP secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom and f/2.6 aperture. The dual-camera setup from Zeiss optics comes with dual-tone LED flash as well. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and Zeiss optics.

In terms of operating system, the smartphone is running on the Android 8.1 Oreo OS and users can also install the Android P beta OS and is one of the most affordable smartphones to support Android P beta programme.