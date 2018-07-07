ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Buy Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 at up to Rs. 5,500 cashback on Paytm Mall

Paytm Mall offers good discount on these Nokia phones.

By:

Related Articles

    Nokia has a slew of impressive smartphones in the Indian market. If you are interested in upgrading to a smartphone from the company, then this could be the right time. There are lucrative offers on Paytm for the buyers of Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 smartphones launched in the country in April.

    Buy Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 at up to Rs. 5,500 cashback on Paytm Mall

    The Nokia 7 Plus was launched in India for Rs. 25,999 and the Nokia 6.1 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 18,999. With the current offers on Paytm Mall, it is possible to get a maximum discount of Rs. 5,500 on these smartphones.

    Paytm Mall discounts 

    Well, the buyers of Nokia 7 Plus can get 10% cashback on using an ICICI credit card for the purchase. On using another promo code, buyers can get an additional 12% cashback. Eventually, this totals up to Rs. 5,700.

    Likewise, buyers of the Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) are entitled to get 15% cashback on using the promo code in addition to the 10% cashback on using an ICICI credit card for the purchase. This totals up to Rs. 5,000 on buying the device via Paytm Mall.

    Nokia 7 Plus specifications

    Nokia 7 Plus bestows a 6-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the device employs an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a dual-camera setup with 12MP and 13MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.6 apertures respectively. The other goodies of the smartphone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 8.1 Oreo, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3800mAh battery with support for fast charging.

    Nokia 6.1 specifications

    Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD display with a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9. The hardware aspects of the device include an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The imaging department comprises of a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera. The other specs of the device are Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a 3000mA battery.

    While the Nokia 7 Plus has already received the Android P Beta 2 update, the Nokia 6.1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is slated to get the Android P update soon.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue