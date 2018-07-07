Buy Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 at up to Rs. 5,500 cashback on Paytm Mall

Nokia has a slew of impressive smartphones in the Indian market. If you are interested in upgrading to a smartphone from the company, then this could be the right time. There are lucrative offers on Paytm for the buyers of Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 smartphones launched in the country in April.

The Nokia 7 Plus was launched in India for Rs. 25,999 and the Nokia 6.1 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 18,999. With the current offers on Paytm Mall, it is possible to get a maximum discount of Rs. 5,500 on these smartphones.

Paytm Mall discounts

Well, the buyers of Nokia 7 Plus can get 10% cashback on using an ICICI credit card for the purchase. On using another promo code, buyers can get an additional 12% cashback. Eventually, this totals up to Rs. 5,700.

Likewise, buyers of the Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) are entitled to get 15% cashback on using the promo code in addition to the 10% cashback on using an ICICI credit card for the purchase. This totals up to Rs. 5,000 on buying the device via Paytm Mall.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

Nokia 7 Plus bestows a 6-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the device employs an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a dual-camera setup with 12MP and 13MP sensors with f/1.8 and f/2.6 apertures respectively. The other goodies of the smartphone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 8.1 Oreo, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3800mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Nokia 6.1 specifications

Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD display with a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9. The hardware aspects of the device include an octa-core Snapdragon 630 SoC, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The imaging department comprises of a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera. The other specs of the device are Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a 3000mA battery.

While the Nokia 7 Plus has already received the Android P Beta 2 update, the Nokia 6.1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is slated to get the Android P update soon.