Nokia 8.1 Plus renders point at a punch hole display

The notch trend that was set by the iPhone X in 2017 was mimicked by almost all the brands. But Samsung came up with a different approach to house the front camera with the launch of various types of unique notch design for its offerings. We also saw one such design implemented in the newly launched Galaxy A8s. Likewise, Huawei also launched the Honor Nova 4.

Following these, it looks like the punch hole design is setting the trend. The latest speculation is that HMD Global is all set to implement a punch hole design on the upcoming Nokia 8.1 Plus smartphone. Both 91mobiles and @OnLeaks appear to have joined hands to create the 5K renders and a 360-degree video of this upcoming Nokia smartphone.

Nokia 8.1 Plus renders

As per the renders, the alleged Nokia 8.1 Plus will flaunt a large display with a cutout at the top left corner for the selfie camera. There will be slim bezels at the top and sides and a relatively thicker one at the bottom to feature the Nokia branding. The 3.5mm audio jack is positioned at the top while the volume rocker and power controls are at the left. The bottom edge has the USB Type-C port and there are bottom-firing speakers as well.

Moving on to its rear, the device appears to have a glass back with the Android One and Nokia branding. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which eradicates the speculations regarding an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the camera front, there appears to be a dual camera module at its rear with Zeiss optics accompanied by dual LED flash.

Given that there is no in-display fingerprint sensor and triple cameras at the rear, we cannot expect this one to be a flagship device. However, we can expect it to take on the affordable devices in the mid-range market segment. And, the Nokia 9 PureView likely to be launched by the end of this month could be the flagship model meant to rival the OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy S10 and more.