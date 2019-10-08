Nokia 8.2 With Pop-Up Camera To Be Launched Later This Year News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Initially, the Nokia 8 series comprised flagship models, but it has moved to the upper mid-range market segment of late. Late last year, the company took the wraps off the Nokia 8.1. As it is almost a year old, rumors regarding its sequel, the Nokia 8.2 are making the rounds. It is believed to be launched later this year and is expected to maintain its position as a premium mid-range smartphone.

The Nokia 8.2 is likely to come with a standout feature, which we have already seen in many other premium mid-range and high-end smartphones. Well, the talk is about the presence of a pop-up selfie camera module. Back in July this year, it was likely anticipated to be launched later this year with a pop-up selfie camera.

Nokia 8.2 Camera Details

Going by a recent report from Nokiamob, the Nokia 8.2 is believed to be launched with a unique selfie camera solution, which is in the pipeline. As of now, further details regarding the device are not known. While nothing is confirmed about the presence of the pop-up selfie camera module, this speculation adds more weight to the rumors circulating around the presence of a pop-up camera.

Well, if it turns out to have an external pop-up camera module, then it is clear that the display will be free of notches resulting in an all-screen design. There could be a minimum of three camera sensors at the rear as that is the current trend for mid-range smartphones. As of now, there is no clarity regarding the functionality and resolution of these sensors.

Nokia 8.2 - What To Expect

Apart from the camera, the Nokia 8.2 is expected to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 700 series chipset. As the previous generation model uses the Snapdragon 710 SoC, we can expect the upcoming Nokia smartphone to get the power from a Snapdragon 730 SoC, notes the report. Previous reports hint at the possibility of 8GB RAM and 256GB of default memory capacity.

We can expect the Nokia 8.2 to be launched by the end of this year with stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. Like the other devices from HMD Global, this could also be an Android One offering. And, its pricing is unlikely to guess right now.

