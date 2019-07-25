Nokia 8.2 Likely On Cards With Android Q And 32MP Pop-Up Selfie Camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nokia has a wide range of offerings across different price points. This year, the company came up with the flagship Nokia 9 PureView, which is a flagship device with a penta-lens camera setup. Apart from this, even the Nokia X71, Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 smartphones went official this year.

Now, it looks like the company is in plans to unveil an upper mid-range smartphone. Going by a recent report from MySmartPrice, this upcoming smartphone could be the Nokia 8.2. The report touts that the device in the making might feature a 32MP selfie camera housed within a pop-up mechanism.

Nokia 8.2 - What To Expect

The report adds that the Nokia 8.2 could be preloaded with Android Q, which is the latest iteration of the OS that might be rolled out commercially in August. Given that the Nokia smartphones launched to date belong to the Android One program, we can expect this new offering to also be launched under this program.

The other aspect that is known is that the Nokia 8.2 might feature 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. As of now, there are no other details regarding this device.

Given that its predecessor, the Nokia 8.1 comes with a Snapdragon 710 processor and dual rear cameras, we can expect this one to be launched with a Snapdragon 730 or 730G or 735 processor. Apart from these few details, the report does not reveal the possible design or renders of the upcoming Nokia smartphone. The latest Snapdragon 700 series smartphones support the next-generation network making it an affordable 5G smartphone.

Moreover, the Nokia 8.1 features a premium build quality and a notch display. And, this makes us believe that its successor could also be launched with the same build quality.

What We Expect From Nokia 8.2

Though the report speculates about the Nokia 8.2, there is no confirmation regarding the same from the company. Maybe it could be the global variant of the Nokia X71. Also, there are speculations regarding the Nokia 6.2, so there is a possibility for it to also be launched this year.

