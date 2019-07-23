Nokia 6.2 To Flaunt Punch Hole AMOLED Display With Dual Camera Setup News oi-Vivek

It looks like HMD Global is gearing up for yet another smartphone, the Nokia 6.2, and the complete specifications of the device have been leaked online by a Chinese tech publication named ITHome.

The Nokia 6 is a mid-tier series from the company, which has already launched devices like the Nokia 6, Nokia 6 Plus, and the Nokia 6.1. Now, the Nokia 6.2 is expected to be the next smartphone in the pipeline, which is also expected to be the most powerful smartphone of the lot.

Nokia 6.2 Leaked Specifications

The Nokia 6.2 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole display cutout, which houses the 5MP selfie camera. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, probably assisted by a microSD card slot.

On to the optics, the smartphone is speculated to feature a dual-camera setup with a 20MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. As of now, there are no whereabouts about the functionality of the secondary sensor. It could be a depth lens, an ultra-wide-angle, or a telephoto lens.

A 3300 mAh battery is likely to fuel the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS under Android One program.

Expected Price

According to the leak, the base variant of the Nokia 6.2 will offer 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and is expected to cost 1199 Yuan ( approx Rs. 12,000), and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost 1499 Yuan (approx Rs. 15,000), and the smartphone is most likely to debut in China in the coming week.

Our Opinion On the Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 6.2 definitely offers some modern traits like a punch-hole display over the previous generation. However, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is a bit of a dated chipset, and might not offer the best gaming experience that one might expect from a mid-tier smartphone from HMD Global.

