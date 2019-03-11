Nokia 6.2 likely to be announced by June for the same price as Nokia 6.1 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia 6.2 could be the first one from the brand to arrive with a punch-hole display.

Since late last year, there were speculations regarding the Nokia 6.2. It was believed to be unveiled back at the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona in February. There were claims that it will not make its way at the event as the company will focus only on the Nokia 9 PureView flagship. However, a slew of smartphones was launched at the event.

Now, the Twitter-based tipster Nokia anew with a good track record regarding upcoming Nokia smartphones as shed some juicy details regarding the Nokia 6.2. As per the tweet, the device could be announced this Spring and that it will be priced similar to that of the Nokia 6.1, which was launched back in 2018.

Nokia 6.2 pricing

As per the tweet, the Nokia 6.2 could be announced in Spring, which is between late March and late June. This smartphone is believed to be priced at 279 euros (approx. Rs. 22,000), which is the cost of the Nokia 6.1 at the time of its launch. Notably, the Nokia 6.1 was launched in India at a relatively lesser price point of Rs. 15,999.

Nokia 6.2 rumors

Going by the previous reports, the Nokia 6.2 is believed to arrive with a 6.2-inch punch-hole display. Notably, this could be the first phone from HMD Global to flaunt a punch-hole design. The smartphone's display is tipped to have a FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, there are rumors that the upcoming Nokia smartphone might use a Snapdragon 632 SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM. Though the storage capacity remains unknown, we can expect it to arrive with a microSD card slot for additional storage space.

Imaging aspects are likely to include a dual camera module at its rear with 16MP + 5MP sensors. The Nokia 6.2 is likely to come with a USB Type-C port and a 3500mAh battery with fast charging support, Android One based on Android 9 Pie and other aspects such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, OZO audio and a 3.5mm headphone jack.