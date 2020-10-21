Nokia 8.3 5G Might Get Dual-SIM Dual-5G Via Update News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

A plethora of Chinese smartphones arrive with Dual-SIM Dual-5G support. These smartphones are mostly powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000/1000+ processors. With this feature, users of these phones can use 5G networks on both SIM cards simultaneously.

However, smartphones that get the power from Snapdragon chipsets do not have Dual-SIM Dual-5G support and only one SIM card can be connected to 5G at a given time and the other SIM card will be connected to a 4G, 3G or 2G network.

Nokia 8.3 5G To Get Dual-SIM Dual-5G

Notably, Nokia 8.3 5G is one of the smartphones that doesn't support Dual-SIM Dual-5G. And, it is likely that this smartphone could get the support to connect to 5G on both SIM cards simultaneously with a future OTA update. This hint comes from an official response to a query posted by a buyer on Amazon.

The buyer has asked if the Nokia 8.3 5G supports 5G + 4G at the same time when one SIM card is connected to the 5G or the other SIM card is disabled. As a response to this query, Nokia reports that the software update will let users run 5G on both SIM cards.

In a separate report by NokiaPowerUser, it has been hinted that HMD Global rolled out an update for the device letting users to set one SIM card to 5G and the other SIM card to 4G, 3G or 2G. Prior to this update, both the SIM cards could be set to 4G, 3G or 2G.

From the response of Nokia to the query posted on Amazon, it looks like users of the Nokia 8.3 5G will be able to use 5G on both SIM cards and not just SIM 1. But the option to connect to 5G on both SIM cards at the same time looks far-fetched right now as no existing Qualcomm processor supports this capability. Qualcomm notes that it is working on this feature and it might be possible with the future processors.

Best Mobiles in India