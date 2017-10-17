Nokia 8 to skip Android 7.1.2 Nougat, Android Oreo update coming soon

A few days back, Nokia 6 received the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update that brings in the October security patch too. Along with this smartphone, the flagship Nokia 8 also received the October security update but not the Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

Taking the clue from a recent report by NokiaPowerUser, it looks like the Nokia 8 will leapfrog to the Android Oreo update skipping Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The report further tips that the Oreo update will be rolled out to the Nokia 8 by the end of this month or early November. This isn't surprising as we had come across a previous report tipping that the Nokia 8 will receive the Oreo update by the end of October.

The Android Oreo update is the latest one and a significant update that packs in many new features and improvements. This update will definitely give an all-new user experience to the Android users.

In a previous report that surfaced a few weeks back, we got to know that all the existing Nokia smartphones will receive the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update prior to the rollout of the Android Oreo update. This does not come as a surprise to us and also makes sense for HMD to think logically. The Android 7.1.2 Nougat update brings in a number of bug fixes and improvements to the Android 7.1.1 Nougat running on these phones.

Given that the Nokia 9, Nokia 7 and Nokia 2 could be launched during the MWC 2018 tech show, we can expect these phones to run on Android Oreo out of the box as the update will be pretty much dated by then. Also, we know that all the Nokia smartphones will get two years of OS support, so the existing ones will receive the Android P update that will be launched by Google next year.