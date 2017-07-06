Nokia 8 images with iris scanner and bezel-less design hit the web

Earlier today we came across a report that HMD is prepping to launch the second wave of smartphones soon. The report made it clear that we cannot expect to see the launch of any Nokia tablets this year.

With information regarding the Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 smartphones that are alleged to be launched this year, the Nokia 8 has been leaked by CNMO and it looks like the handset's marketing material. The alleged marketing material has Chinese text that could refer to the Nokia 8 smartphone. Also, the same shows images of a smartphone that appears to have a bezel-less design. The camera position seems to be different compared to the sketches of the Nokia 8 those were leaked previously.

Notably, the design of the alleged Nokia 8 leaked via the marketing material looks very different from what we have seen earlier. One aspect that has been confirmed via the leak is the presence of an iris scanner and a USB Type-C port.

From the existing rumors and leaks, we can say that the Nokia 8 might be launched with a 5.3-inch QHD 1440p display and make use of a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM. The storage capacity is rumored to be 64GB and the same is believed to be expandable further with a microSD card. The imaging aspects are said to include a 13MP dual camera setup at the rear and a 13MP selfie camera as well.

Besides having an iris scanner, the Nokia 8 smartphone is said to feature a fingerprint scanner as well. The device is likely to be launched with the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. For further information regarding the Nokia 8, we need to wait for its launch that might happen in the coming months.