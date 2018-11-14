Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 get November Android security patch update in India

HMD Global has been announcing several mid-range smartphones at affordable price points in recent times. Most of them are incremental upgrades to the yesteryear models. Still, the company is committed to enhance the user experience of the 2017 models by rolling out timely updates to these devices.

Well, the Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 smartphones have received the November Android security patch update proving the commitment of the company. The monthly update is rolling out only in select markets as of now. And, India appears to be one of the regions to get the update.

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 update

Yesteryear Nokia smartphones including Nokia 8, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 have received the latest Android security patch update. We can expect the update to be rolled out to the other devices in the global markets soon. Notably, the users of these devices can check for the update by heading on to Settings → System Update.

And, as it is a security patch update, it will not be too heavy. The Nokia 5 OTA update weighs in at 103.3MB, Nokia 6 update weighs in at 109.9MB and that of the Nokia weighs in at 61.8MB.

HMD Global has been quite consistent in rolling out monthly OTA updates to its offerings. Back in 2017, the company assured that all the Nokia smartphones will get two years of software updates. In order to support this claim, the company did confirm that all the smartphones launched last year will receive the Android 9.0 Pie update. And, the Nokia 6.1 Plus already received the update. These phones were launched with Android Nougat and received the Android Oreo update earlier this year.

Nokia 8, Nokia 6, Nokia 5 price in India

When it comes to the pricing of these smartphones in India, the flagship Nokia 8 is available at a cost of Rs. 35,999. And, the Nokia 6, which was the first one to enter the market is priced at Rs. 13,999. The entry-level Nokia 5 is priced at Rs. 9,999 in the country.