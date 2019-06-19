Just In
Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco Gets June Security Patch Via New Firmware
HMD Global is popular for consistent rollouts of Android updates to Nokia smartphones. The company recently rolled out firmware updates new budget entries, the Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 4.2. Now, it has pushed an update for the last year's flagship Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco.
Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco Gets New Security Patch:
The firmware update released for both the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco brings the latest June 2019 Android security patch. The update for the Nokia 8 is rolling out in India, Indonesia, Netherlands, and Australia. Whereas, the Nokia 8 Sirocco is receiving the update in Serbia.
The update is smaller in size for both the devices. While the Nokia 8 firmware weighs around 85.4MB, the Nokia 8 Sirocco update is 97.1MB in size. The update is being pushed as an OTA and the respective units will soon get a notification for the same.
Besides, users can check the update manually in the Setting menu under the Software Update section. Apart from the June Android security patch, the changelog doesn't mention any other changes included with the update. However, the latest Android patch will protect both the devices from external threats.
Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco Quick Specifications:
The Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch QHD display panel and the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a bigger 6.3-inch FHD+ display. There is a dual-camera setup on both smartphones. While the Nokia 8 sports 13MP+13MP sensors at the rear, the Nokia 8 Sirocco features a 12MP+13MP sensors.
For selfies and video chats, there is a 13MP selfie snapper on the Nokia 8 and a 5MP lens on the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The former is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset with 4GB RAM; the later runs on Snapdragon 710 chipset with up to 6GB RAM. Both the smartphone offers stock Android UI and have expandable storage.
