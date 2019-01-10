Nokia 8 Sirocco finally receiving stable Android 9 pie update

HMD Global had introduced its flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco back in April 2018 in India. The premium offering by the company had grabbed a lot of attention since its launch. Packing some powerful internals with stock Android UI, this smartphone is still a sweet deal. The company has now started rolling out the latest version of Android which is the Android Pie to the Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphone. This is not the Nokia smartphone which has received the Android Pie update, the company has pushed out the update to a bunch of Nokia smartphones with the most recent one being the Nokia 8.

Nokia has revealed the Android Pie rollout for Nokia 8 Sirocco via an official press release and this is the eighth Nokia smartphone to get this update. The update weighs 1379.5MB and is being rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) update. The update should make its way to all the Nokia smartphones gradually, however, you can always check for the update manually. To check the update manually, you will need to head to the Settings and look for Software Update under About Phone section.

As for the new features, the update brings along the usual Android Pie goodies along with it such as adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, the new gesture-based navigation method, and others. The update should improve the overall device performance.

Just to recall, the Nokia 8 Sirocco features a curved-glass design with the body made out of single stainless steel block for durability. The device sports a 5.5-inch display p-OLED display panel with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top for screen protection.

The device draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset which is paired with Adreno 540 for high-resolution graphics. The device comes with 6GB of RAM for multi-tasking and has 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the device can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.