Nokia 8, Nokia Edge, iPhone 8, Google Pixel XL 2: Leaks and Rumor round-up

Written By:

Lots of smartphones from varieties of companies getting launched every day. But to be honest, not everything is making a mark in the industry. We have witnessed launches of mobile from low-end to high-end mobiles.

Nokia 8, Nokia Edge, iPhone 8, Google Pixel XL 2: Leaks and Rumor round-up

Saying that there is always a hype for the high-end flagship phones as it comes loaded with powerful specs and some innovation in some cases. Today, we are going to have a look at the rumored specifications of some much-expected smartphones.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Nokia 8

Nokia 8

Popular leakster, Evan Blass has shared an image of HMD's upcoming Nokia flagship -- Nokia 8. The phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 835, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, Android 7.1.1, and a small 5.3-inch QHD display.

Besides the two cameras and LED flash, there seems to be another component in the camera module, which could be a laser autofocus setup. However, the July 31 is the rumored launching date for the Nokia 8 with a roughly $675 price tag to match.

Nokia Edge

Nokia Edge

Next up is the Nokia Edge. The Finnish-based Nokia is working on a new smartphone dubbed as Nokia Edge, that ought to compete against the likes of Galaxy S7 Edge, Google Pixel XL and much more.

The Nokia Edge is expected to flaunt a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display, an Octa-Core processor, 3GB RAM, and 3,600mAh Li-ion battery that promises to deliver a very long period of battery backup on regular usage. However, we don't have any authentic information about the pricing and availability of the smartphones.

SEE ALSO: Nokia 8 render appears online again; this time in Silver color

Google Pixel XL 2

Google Pixel XL 2

Following the Pixel XL, Google is working on its successor with minimal side bezels and smaller top and bottom bezels as well. As per the specifications, the purported Pixel XL 2 is expected to come packed with 6-inch AMOLED display with a 2:1 aspect ratio and rounded corners, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform under the hood, as well as 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. This phone is expected to be launched this year end after iPhone 8.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8

As it is Apple's 10th anniversary, the company is reportedly working on major design change in the upcoming iPhone 8. It is expected to come in a glass body and edge-to-edge OLED display that does away with the Home button and replaces Touch ID with a new facial recognition system.

The so-called iPhone 8 is expected to have a 10-nanometer A11 chip that will be both faster and more efficient. The high-end variant is expected to have a dual rear camera with image stabilization in both the lens. The Apple iPhone 8 is expected to go on sale this coming Fall.

So...

With a range of high-end smartphone launching in this second half of 2017, which one you are hyped for? Do let us know in the comment section below.

 

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Read More About nokia | google | apple | news

Story first published: Wednesday, July 19, 2017, 13:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll