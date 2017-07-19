Nokia 8, Nokia Edge, iPhone 8, Google Pixel XL 2: Leaks and Rumor round-up

Lots of smartphones from varieties of companies getting launched every day. But to be honest, not everything is making a mark in the industry. We have witnessed launches of mobile from low-end to high-end mobiles.

Saying that there is always a hype for the high-end flagship phones as it comes loaded with powerful specs and some innovation in some cases. Today, we are going to have a look at the rumored specifications of some much-expected smartphones.

Nokia 8 Popular leakster, Evan Blass has shared an image of HMD's upcoming Nokia flagship -- Nokia 8. The phone is expected to come with a Snapdragon 835, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, Android 7.1.1, and a small 5.3-inch QHD display. Besides the two cameras and LED flash, there seems to be another component in the camera module, which could be a laser autofocus setup. However, the July 31 is the rumored launching date for the Nokia 8 with a roughly $675 price tag to match. Nokia Edge Next up is the Nokia Edge. The Finnish-based Nokia is working on a new smartphone dubbed as Nokia Edge, that ought to compete against the likes of Galaxy S7 Edge, Google Pixel XL and much more. The Nokia Edge is expected to flaunt a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display, an Octa-Core processor, 3GB RAM, and 3,600mAh Li-ion battery that promises to deliver a very long period of battery backup on regular usage. However, we don't have any authentic information about the pricing and availability of the smartphones. SEE ALSO: Nokia 8 render appears online again; this time in Silver color Google Pixel XL 2 Following the Pixel XL, Google is working on its successor with minimal side bezels and smaller top and bottom bezels as well. As per the specifications, the purported Pixel XL 2 is expected to come packed with 6-inch AMOLED display with a 2:1 aspect ratio and rounded corners, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform under the hood, as well as 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. This phone is expected to be launched this year end after iPhone 8. iPhone 8 As it is Apple's 10th anniversary, the company is reportedly working on major design change in the upcoming iPhone 8. It is expected to come in a glass body and edge-to-edge OLED display that does away with the Home button and replaces Touch ID with a new facial recognition system. The so-called iPhone 8 is expected to have a 10-nanometer A11 chip that will be both faster and more efficient. The high-end variant is expected to have a dual rear camera with image stabilization in both the lens. The Apple iPhone 8 is expected to go on sale this coming Fall. So... With a range of high-end smartphone launching in this second half of 2017, which one you are hyped for? Do let us know in the comment section below.