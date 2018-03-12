Nokia 8 Pro specifications leaked; Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM and more

HMD Global recently unveiled a number of Nokia phones at MWC 2018. The Finnish company is currently said to be working on two high-end smartphones; the Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro. Both the smartphones are likely to launch later this year. The Nokia 9 has already appeared in quite a few leaks, and the Nokia 8 Pro's entire specs sheet has now popped up online.

Apparently, the Nokia 8 Pro will be the upgraded version of the Nokia 8 Sirocco. As per the leak, the smartphone will come with a 6.01-inch full HD display with 1,080×2,160 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor; the Snapdragon 845.

In terms of memory, the Nokia 8 Pro will reportedly come in two variants. The basic one will feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, whereas the other variant will feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Talking about the cameras, the smartphone will likely be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising of two 16MP sensors. The camera setup will be accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. As for the front camera, the Nokia 8 Pro will make use of a 13MP sensor.

The leak further claims, the upcoming Nokia phone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and it supports wireless charging. Finally, the handset is said to arrive with Android Oreo OS and USB Type C port.

Earlier reports have suggested the Nokia 8 Pro will sport a 3D glass back and front. As for pricing and availability, the smartphone is speculated to launch sometime in August with a relative cheaper price tag. If the rumors pan out, it will take on the likes of OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and more.

As stated, Nokia 9 is reportedly in the works as well. The handset said to pack more powerful features. According to GizmoChina, it will be HMD's top flagship of 2018. Rumors have it, the smartphone will be the first Nokia phone to have under-display fingerprint scanner. The Nokia 9 is likely to get unveiled by the end of summer, at the IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin.

