Nokia 8 Sirocco latest Android Pie build brings April 2019 security patch and more News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The latest update for the Nokia 8 Sirocco is rolling out as an OTA and it carries a firmware build V4.14B.

HMD Global is one of those brands which roll out firmware updates for Nokia smartphones in a consistent manner. The Finnish smartphone giant has already dished out the Android Pie firmware to a bunch of Nokia smartphones. Recently, the flagship Nokia 9 PureView received a new Android Pie build which introduced a whole set of features to the device.

Now, the company has released a new Android Pie update for its last year's flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco. The smartphone was launched last year with Android 8.0 OS and has already received the stable Android Pie OS. The latest update carries a new build of the Android Pie- V4.14B.

The update is being rolled out as an OTA and an update notification will soon make its way to all the Nokia 8 Sirocco devices. It weighs around 353MB in size and it brings along a bunch of optimizations to the smartphone. The update comes with the latest Android security patch, i.e, April 2019 Android security patch.

The changelog suggests that the update fixes some of the bugs and improves system related stability. The update also optimizes the interface of the smartphone for allowing for enhanced user experience. If the update notification does not show up on your smartphone, you can check it manually in the settings menu.

In terms of hardware, the premium smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB RAM. The device offers a storage space of 128GB which is expandable via microSD card. The display up front measures 5.5-inches in size with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The QHD panel offers a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels.

The primary dual-camera setup at the rear panel comes with a 12MP and a 13MP sensors with Carl Zeiss optics. The front camera comprises of a 5MP lens for selfies and video calling. The smartphone comes with an IP67 certification which protects it from natural elements such as dust and water. The device has a 3,260mAh battery under its hood.

via