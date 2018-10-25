Nokia 8 Sirocco receives a massive Rs 13,000 price cut: Should you buy?

Most of us have forgotten about the 2018's flagship smartphone from HMD Global, the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 49,999, which makes it one of the costliest smartphones from HMD Global as well as the most expensive smartphone with the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

And now, Nokia has announced a permanent price cut on the Nokia 8 Sirocco, where the smartphone is now Rs 13,000 less than the original price tag. The smartphone is now available for Rs 36,999. The smartphone is available on both online and offline stores across the country with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Should you buy the Nokia 8 Sirocco @ Rs 36,999?

There is no second question for the fact that the Nokia 8 Sirocco is a flagship-grade premium chipset. Yes, the smartphone has an almost two-year-old chipset, and this is the only disadvantage that we can come up with.

The smartphone is water sealed (with IP certification for water and dust resistance) and has a premium stainless steel build with 2.5D glass finish on both sides. The Nokia 8 Sirocco is also the only Android smartphone from HMD Global with a QHD+ (2K) 5.8-inch OLED (16:9 aspect ratio) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Other notable features on the Nokia 8 Sirocco includes a dual Zeiss certified cameras, stock Android OS with a promised update to Android 9 Pie with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Though the Nokia 8 Sirocco is a compact smartphone with premium look and design, it feels dates due to certain facts like the 16:9 display with no-notch design and an old processor, especially considering the fact that smartphones like OnePlus 6, Asus ZenFone 5z, and the Xiaomi Poco F1 are available at a much lower price tag with improved features and specifications.

At Rs 37,000, the Nokia 8 Sirocco could be a great smartphone, especially for those who are looking for a premium Nokia smartphone with stock Android OS with Android One support, premium design and does not care much about the display resolution or the cameras.