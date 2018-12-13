ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving December 2018 Android security patch

The December 2018 Android security patch for the Nokia 8 Sirocco weighs around 78MB in size.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    HMD Global has started rolling out a new update for its flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphones. The Finnish smartphone manufacturer is known for releasing timely updates for its devices. Now, the company has started rolling out the latest Android security patch to its premium segment smartphone. It is not just the Nokia 8 Sirocco which has been lined up to receive an update; recently, Nokia 8 has also received the Android Pie beta update.

    Nokia 8 Sirocco receiving December 2018 Android security patch

     

    A report from NPU suggests that the update which is being rolled out to the Nokia 8 Sirocco is the December Android security patch and it weighs around 78MB in size. The changelog related to the update doesn't mention any specific changes which it brings except for the fact that this is a December Android security patch. The new update does bring along some fixes for some bugs affecting the Android OS performance. The new update is further expected to enhance the overall user experience while using the smartphone.

    Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications and features:

    HMD Global had introduced this flagship device during the MWC 2018 event and the device comes with a 5.5-inch pOLED display panel that offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for screen protection.

    In terms of optics, the Nokia 8 Sirocco features a dual-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary telephoto lens. The rear camera supports video recording 2160p@30fps and 1080p@30fps. To capture selfies and to make video calls the device makes use of a 5MP front camera.

    Backing up the smartphone is an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset which is clubbed with Adreno 540 GPU that takes cares of the graphics-intensive tasks. For multitasking, the device comes with a 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The device is powered by a 3,260mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 10:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue